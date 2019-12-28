Pagasa: Expect more rain showers today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Going out of the house today, December 28?

Consider bringing along your umbrellas and raincoats as Cebu will be experiencing more rain showers later in the afternoon.

Ned Saletero, weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA)-7 said Saturday’s morning rain are localized and isolated rain showers that were experienced in areas in Metro Cebu.

He said isolated rain showers were experienced by residents of the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay.

“Those were just localized isolated rain showers, we have not detected any major weather system as of today (December 28),” Saletero told CDN Digital.

He said to expect cloudy and rainy weather in the afternoon.

“Expect more rain showers in the afternoon kay diha na mag build-up ang thunderstorms nga possible ma sinati nato karong gabii,” added Saletero.

(Expect more rain showers in the afternoons because that is when thunderstorms build up which we will possibly experience tonight.)

So if you have plans on going out of the house, make sure you attend events or parties indoors. Reschedule that rooftop party so tonight’s teardrops from heaven, pardon the pun, won’t rain on your parade.

Stay safe and dry everyone! / celr