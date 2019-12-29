Thrift bank brings Project Peraparasyon advocacy to PH schools

“We realized that self discipline is the key to be financially secured, especially when we hit our prime years” shared Irene Campanero, Principal of Maydolong National High School in Eastern Samar.

Capanero was one of the participants of the 2019 “Pera” and “Preparasyon” program organized by City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings).

Crafted from the words “Pera” and “Preparasyon”, this signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of CitySavings has been an instrument in strengthen its advocacy on practical wealth management to educators and non-teaching personnel nationwide.

Yearound, CitySavings held ₱[email protected] sessions in various schools to teach simple steps on saving, building an investment, and managing debt to pave the way to financial wellness. In 2019 alone, the bank conducted over 480 sessions for more than 31,600 educators.

“Thank you for conducting Project ₱[email protected] It is a big help for us to start building our savings by prioritizing our needs before our wants. Our expenses should also not exceed our income so we are not buried in debt. Simple tips like going to the grocery with a shopping list or cooking your own meals make a difference. May CitySavings continue to share these practical wealth management tips for everyone’s benefit,” says Rose Abao from Alegria National High School in Surigao del Norte.

“Attending Project ₱[email protected] reminded me to secure myself and my family’s future financially. I learned that spending less doesn’t mean living a less quality of life. I commend CitySavings for this advocacy,” added Suzanne Capuz of Labnig National High School in Malinao, Albay.

Project ₱[email protected] contributes to the education aspect of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) specifically in increasing the number of people with relevant skills for financial success. CitySavings continues to make banking simple, straightforward and more accessible to bring greater financial inclusion to more Filipinos. / dcb