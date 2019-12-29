Colder days ahead in Cebu as Amihan kicks on New Year’s eve — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos will start to feel the breeze of the northeast monsoon or Amihan before the new year unfolds.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said the Amihan will start to kick in and bring cold and dry air in Cebu and the rest of the Visayas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

“Mokusog ang atong hanging Amihan and moabot diri sa Cebu ng moderate to strong, that is 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, sugod sa Tuesday,” Eclarino said.

(The northeast monsoon will intensify and be felt here in Cebu starting on Tuesday with moderate to strong winds reaching around 40 to 50 kph.)

Eclarino said the Amihan will also bring about moderate to rough sea conditions.

Amihan will prevail until March next and will be felt at its peak around January to February, added Eclarino.

“Pagdating sa March anam-anam na pod siya na magkahinay until ma terminate nato siya unya transition period na naman siya sa Habagat na pod,” Eclarino explained.

Eclarino said fair weather may be expected as Cebuanos welcome 2020.

“We will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on December 31 with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, fewer chances of a downpour are expected later on New Year’s eve until the morning of January 1,” Eclarino said.

Eclarino said light to moderate rain shower may start to pour again in the afternoon of January 1 until the evening. /elb