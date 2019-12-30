outbrain

Drug surrenderee killed in Negros Oriental

By: Florence Baesa - CDN Digital | December 30,2019 - 11:06 AM

Construction worker Noel Irlanda was killed while he was on his way to his mother’s house. | Photo courtesy of the Zamboanguita police

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A drug surrenderee, who is undergoing  community-based drug rehabilitation,  was shot dead by a still unidentified motorcycle tandem past 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, shortly after he left their home to visit his mother.

Noel Irlanda, 49, died from multiple bullet wounds on his body.

Zamboanguita police recovered four empty shells and a deformed slug from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Based on their spot report, Irlanda, a construction worker, left his home in Sitio Dumandam on board his motorcycle to visit his mother who lives just a few meters away.

The tandem tailed his motorcycle. The backrider then fired shots at Irland who was hit on the different parts of his body.

Police said that witnesses in the area failed to identify the suspects. The gunman was wearing a helmet while the motorcycle driver was wearing a black bonnet. / dcb

