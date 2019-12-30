Here’s how you can answer the question ‘Why are you still single?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you are entering 2020 single, we all know what the most annoying question there is to ask— Why are you still single?

Worry no more because here are some tips on how to handle this question with finesse and wit.

Make sure to take down some notes. Ready? Here it goes.

Still not ready for it— let them understand that you are still happy doing things as a single person. You don’t want to be in a relationship with premature feelings. So, auntie and uncle, let me be, please.

Single is the new sexy— what better way to handle this “important” question by being witty. This is better than making them think that you are actually mopping around because you are single. Stand up, and strut your way out of that conversation.

Is there a deadline— just to make them realize that being in a relationship is not like being in a race. So please, let me be and let the right person come at the right time not because it is the new year!

I’m having a hard time choosing— again what better way to react to this seemingly annoying question than to answer it sarcastically. Let them know a lot are lining up for your sweet yes, just to keep their mouths shut.

I’m a strong independent woman or man— simply end the conversation with this line or maybe you can add a little oomph to it by saying, “I don’t need a man or a woman to live my life to the fullest.”

Being single is not a bad thing! So, make sure you answer this question with confidence — that the right one comes will come if the time is right. /dbs