Lapu fire damages rooms at pharmaceutical company’s staff house
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A second fire hit Metro Cebu just a few hours before New Year’s Eve.
The fire was reported to have damaged at least two rooms at the staff house of a pharmaceutical company in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City past 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
The fire alarm fire was reported at 6:25 p.m., says Fire Officer 1 Mark Anthony Benigay of the Pusok Fire Station.
Lapu-Lapu City firefighters are yet to determine the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported as of press time, Benigay added.
Earlier in the day, another fire burned the warehouse of the Spider Taxi Company in Sitio Langob, Barangay Kalusan in Cebu City.
Fire investigators are looking at the possibility that the Kalunasan fire was caused by a lighted firecracker. / dcb
