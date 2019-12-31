Firecracker blamed for Kalunasan taxi compound fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Residents in the area heard a firecracker explosion shortly before fire broke at the compound of a taxi company in Sitio Langob, Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019.

This led fire investigators from the Cebu City Fire Department to suspect that a lighted firecracker may have caused the second alarm fire which burned the warehouse of Spider Taxi.

Damage to property amounted to P10, 000, says Senior Fire Officer 3 (SFO3) Hermes Molina.

However, Molina said, they are yet to identify the person or persons who may have lighted the firecracker to make him / them accountable for the fire incident.

The fire was reported at 3:25 p.m. and was placed under control after 39 minutes.

Molina said that the fire burned the Spider Taxi warehouse that was made of light materials. The warehouse was used to store several pieces of wood and some taxi parts. / dcb