Thank you for these lessons, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As we welcome the first day of 2020 let’s take a look at what we’ve learned from 2019.

It was a whirlwind of experiences, chances we took and chances we allowed to slip away.

With a brand new year, let’s look back at some of the realizations and lessons we can use for the coming year.

It’s okay not to be okay

It is not all the time that we are walking on the happier side of life. Sometimes, we get tumbled down by the challenges and it is okay to break down once in a while. But don’t forget to always get back up.

Self-love

Above everything else, always look after yourself. Our goals and dreams will be more gratifying in the end if we can enjoy it with a healthy life and heart. Take care of yourself and build yourself up.

Cutting ties is okay

Don’t be afraid to lose people, especially if these people are weighing you down. The right ones will stay and won’t give you a reason to cut them out of your life. It’s okay to keep your circle small.

Everything happens for a reason

All good and bad things happen for a reason. So pause for a moment and digest everything. Accept the fact that life is trying to teach you a lesson of humbling down yourself in times of triumph and making you stronger in times of defeat.

Not everyone deserves an explanation

We learned that some people will only understand us in their own level of perception. So stop explaining yourself to those who won’t even try and understand your situation. Brush it off and move forward.

The year 2019 has taught us so much more than those mentioned above.

But let these be our guide for a better 2020.

So 2019, thank you for these. /bmjo