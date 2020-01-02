Netizen shares ‘Kodakan tika nak’ moment, post goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pa-kodak ka? Kodakan tika.

Ever hear this term from someone before?

It actually translates to “Do you want to have your picture taken?” and “I’ll take your picture.”

So how did a brand of an American technology company become a term used for picture taking?

Well, many years ago, Kodak dominated the photography scene, thus, making its name synonymous to pictures.

But why are we talking about this?

It’s because we still hear this term nowadays. Just recently, a post went viral because of the term.

It was Kitz Castillo’s post on his Facebook account on December 31, 2019 that brought the term back to life.

The post was captioned “Every ‘nak dali posing nak! KODAKAN tika nak, ka gwapong anak oy. Angayan kay kas imong polo nak’ moment. ”

(Every “Son pose for the camera. I’ll take a picture of you because you’re so handsome. The polo fits you very well” moment.)

Within a few hours, the post went viral. It has already been shared 6,500 times and has 3,500 reactions.

Castillo explained the story behind the post that involved his mother, Amelia.

“My mom loves to take photos all the time. Like all the time. I guess all Filipino moms every time there’s an occasion they would like to take photos no matter the background. Then last night as always, she asked me to stand in front of her flower vase and took a photo kay kuno gwapo lagi ko and angayan ko’s akong polo (because I looked handsome in my polo),” Castillo said.

Castillo said the moment that reminded him of his childhood years.

“Bisa’g yagit kaayu ka og pilit kay ka ug hinapay, posing pak boom!” added Castillo.

(Even if you looked so messy and your hair is very slick, you’d just pose and then boom!).

So the next time someone says “Kodakan tika,” pose for the camera and share the experience. Your post may be the next viral post. /bmjo