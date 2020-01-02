Former anti-crime intel member shot dead on front porch of Dauin home

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental —A former member of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) was shot dead in Purok 5, Barangay Upper Maayongtubig in Dauin, Negros Oriental around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The report from the Dauin Municipal Police Station identified the victim as Wilfredo Dayot, 47, single and makes a living as a hog raiser.

The report was only released around 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

BIN is an anti-crime network created by the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (PADAC) to ensure peace and order in the community.

BIN members also serve as “eyes and ears” of PADACs who report cases of drug use and drug trade in the locality.

Police report said the victim was shot dead on the front porch of his house by two unidentified assailants, who were wearing helmets.

The former BIN member sustained 11 gunshot wounds which led to his death. / celr