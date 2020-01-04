Tanglad, the wonder herb!

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lemongrass, widely known in Cebuano-speaking areas as tanglad, is packed with a lot of health benefits.

Aside from being a pleasant and tasty addition to a variety of soups and dishes, tanglad can also be used for teas and drinks.

It can help lower cholesterol, ease anxiety, relieve bloating, and stimulate the uterus and menstrual flow.

You can buy a small bundle of this for only P10 at the Carbon Public Market, Cebu’s City main public market./elb