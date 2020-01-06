CCTO to close Basilica roads during Jan. 9 Fiesta Señor opening salvo

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | January 06,2020 - 10:05 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Roads that surround the Basilica will be closed to vehicular traffic during the January 9, 2020 opening salvo of this year’s feast of the Señor Sto. Niño.

In an advisory posted on their Facebook page on Monday morning, January 6, 2020, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said that affected roads will include:

• Osmeña Boulevard – from Lapulapu Street up to the corner of F. Gonzales Street

• D. Jakosalem Street – from Legaspi Street up to the corner of M.C. Briones Street

• P. Burgos Street – from Legaspi Street up to the corner of M.C. Briones Street

• Lapulapu St. – from M.C. Briones Street up to the corner of Osmeña Boulevard

• Zamora St. – the whole stretch of the road from the corner of Legaspi Street

• Magallanes St. – from M.J. Cuenco Avenue up to the corner of P. Burgos and F. Gonzales Streets

A portion of F. Gonzales Street from the corner of M. C Briones and Magallanes Streets to the corner of Osmeña Boulevard will also be used for one-way traffic.

Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) that are using the closed roads will be rerouted to other nearby roads, the advisory said.