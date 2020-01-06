Lapu-Lapu City mayor plans to open new road networks to ease traffic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Opening more roads to solve the traffic problem in Lapu-Lapu City will be one of the priority projects of Mayor Junard Chan this 2020.

The mayor, who spoke during this year’s first flag raising ceremony on Monday, January 6, 2019, vowed to open more road networks to decongest the city’s major thoroughfares.

“Sayod kita nga grabe ka-traffic ang atong siyudad. Ang pinakatraffic sa Barangay Basak, which ang chokepoint naa sa Grandmall,” Chan said.

(We are all aware of the traffic situation in our city. The most congested area is in Barangay Basak, wherein the chokepoint is at Grandmall.)

According to Chan, they already have an existing plan to open at least two new road networks in the area.

Chan said the other proposed road networks would connect Barangay Suba Basbas and Marigondon and Barangay Mactan to Maribago.

Chan also said that the city will be converting Mactan Shrine into a rotunda to ease up the traffic in the area.

Aside from the road networks, Chan also vowed to solve the city’s problem on flooding this 2020. /bmjo