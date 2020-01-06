ART BAR now open at SM City Cebu

Art Bar is now open in SM City Cebu.

A space to exercise your creativity and elevate your artistry, Art Bar offers a curated selection of art tools for creatives.

Discover new and exciting mediums, from watercolors and oils to acrylics and charcoal.

Consult with the store’s product specialists to find the right tools for your passions.

Develop your skill set with workshops, for both beginners and professionals. Art Bar is located at the Upper Ground Floor of the main mall beside National Bookstore.