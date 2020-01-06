Sinulog sa SRP features rowboat racing, pyromusical

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sulog (water current), of which the traditional dance steps of the Sinulog originated, will once again play a major part in this year’s celebration of the Fiesta Señor.

On Monday, January 6, 2020, the city government of Cebu and organizers of the Sinulog activities launched “Sinulog sa SRP” which would feature “Balik Baroto Regatta,” a race of barotos or rowboats on January 17.

Former Customs Collector David Odilao, the father of Sinulog, said the inclusion of the Balik Baroto Regatta is also a means of remembering the roots of our pre-colonial forefathers.

“Nganong Balik Baroto Rigatta? Sa karaan diba, baroto bugsay ug layag ra man? Ang baroto mao ni ang gihimo nga sakyanan sa mga nanginabuhi sa dagat,” Odilao said during the launch.

Odilao called on the public to support the “Sinulog sa SRP,” which is on its first run this year, in honor of the Holy Child.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, in a separate interview, said they are expecting at least 50 pairs of fishermen to compete in the boat race which will traverse the coast of the South Road Properties (SRP).

The contestants for the Balik Baroto Regatta must be endorsed by their local government units (LGUs) and must bring with them their own baroto which should not exceed 18 feet long.

Guardo said participants come from different parts of Cebu, Visayas and Mindanao.

The champion of the rowboat race will receive P100,000 while the runners-up will receive P75,000 and P50,000.

Bringing the event to SRP, Guardo said, also aims to promote the prime property of the city.

International pyromusical champion Dragon Fireworks Inc. also organized for the Sinulog sa SRP the first city-sanctioned musical fireworks competition.

Representatives from Luzon, Visayas and Mindano will be participating in the pyromusical. /rcg