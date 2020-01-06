Baby girl inside a cardboard box found beside a creek in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents living beside a the creek in Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue CIty, Cebu, found a new born baby on Sunday dawn, January 5, 2020.

Police Corporal Wendell Navasquez of Station 1 Mandaue City Police Office said that a 15-year-old boy, who went out from his house earlier that day, found the baby that was wrapped with a red cloth and placed inside a cardboard box.

When he found out that a baby was inside the box, Navasquez said that the boy immediately called his neighbors ,who, in turn, took the baby straight to the city’s district hospital.

Navasquez said that the baby girl was not in any way harmed based on the doctor’s statement.

According to Navasquez, the district hospital took the responsibility to bring the baby to the Department of Social Welfare of Development (DSWD).

Navasquez said the parents of the baby would be given from three to six months to claim the baby before adoption process would be allowed./dbs