Capitol to open windows to fight China virus, cut electric bills

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Offices in the Capitol will literally open their windows and welcome the “fresh breeze.”

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said on Monday, January 6, that they are considering for the offices in the Capitol to stop the use of air conditioning units.

Garcia said the idea of not using air conditioners is a preventive measure against the mysterious pneumonia outbreak that currently affects China.

“As an off shoot of that, apparently, ang makapaspread ani nga virus is air conditioning. We have tasked ganina sa department heads meeting, Architect Tessie Javier and Ian Fresnido to recommend asa nga mga offices ang i-open na lang nato para di na lang ta paandar og air con,” Garcia said.

Garcia said her consultants, Javier and Fresnido, will be conducting a study within this week and next week to identify which offices may need to still use air conditioning at certain times of the day.

Aside from preventing the spread of the mysterious disease, Garcia said the province will considerably save funds if it pushes through its plan to no longer use air conditioning.

“I believe [the savings will be] considerable kay dako kaayo tag bayranan monthly. Sa Executive lang, over P1 million ang electricity bill, lain pa nang legislative ug ang Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT),” said Garcia.

Garcia said the no air conditioning policy in the Capitol will be put in place once her consultants will give their recommendation.

The governor said the main Capitol building, has been designed to be opened hence the huge windows in the structure.

“Besides, it will probably turn out into a more healthy alternative. We will plant more trees. Libutan ni nato ang compound (We will surround this compound with trees). This Capitol was always intended to be open,” Garcia said. /rcg