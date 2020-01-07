Establishments in Cebu City urged to put up CCTVs to deter crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the executive chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI), urged establishments in the city to put up closed-circuit television (CCTV) outside their stores to deter crimes.

Tumulak said this is especially important to the establishments along the Sinulog procession and parade route, as added security measures for the two events.

“Tabangan nato ang pulis sa pagbantay sa atong mga dalan. Kung naay CCTV nya naay mahitabo, dali nalang sa pag identify sa mga suspects,” said the councilor.

(Let us help the police to watch over our streets. If they have CCTV and a crime happens nearby, the police can use the footage to identify the suspects.)

Tumulak said the City Ordinance 2512 mandates establishments to place CCTVs for security, and this will be tightly implemented in the next two weeks before the Sinulog 2020.

The police stations have been instructed to check all establishments in their areas for these CCTVs to report violating establishments.

The councilor warned that violating establishments may lose their permits if they do not follow the ordinance.

Only establishments with a gross income of P5 million per year are required to put up CCTVs outside their establishments, while other low income established are encouraged to do so.

“Mandated sad sila nga if naay crime mahitabo, they should surrender the footage to the police if they ask for it. Pero bisan pag wala nangayo, ihatag nalang dayon for cooperation,” said Tumulak.

(The establishments are mandated to surrender their footage to the police in the event of the crime, if the police ask for it. Even if they did not ask for the footage, just surrender these for cooperation.)

Tumulak hopes for the cooperation of the establishments to help secure the city during the Sinulog festivities when at least a million people are expected to visit the city. /rcg