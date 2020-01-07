Gun ban during Sinulog being pushed 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has submitted a request to the Firearms and Explosives Office in Camp Crame to suspend the issuance of permits to carry any firearm in Metro Cebu during the Sinulog 2020 celebration.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told Cebu reporters on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, that they are hoping the request will be approved.

The gun ban, if approved, will take effect from January 9, 2020, which is when the “Walk with Jesus” procession will be held, until January 20, 2020.

Although there are no direct threats, Soriano they are hoping for the gun ban because if civilians will be allowed carry firearms outside their residence during Sinulog activities, it may create security confusion as the public won’t be able to identify whether the person carrying the gun is a civilian or a police.

“Even our plain clothes personnel won’t be carrying firearms,” said Soriano.

Full alert status has been raised in Cebu starting Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Soriano added that he is appealing to the public to help them with securing themselves for the activities they will be attending during the Sinulog.

He said the public can assist them by being alert as well and coordinating with the police should there be any suspicious activity in the area where they are.

He said they will try to achieve zero incidents but won’t be able to attain the goal without the help of the public. /bmjo