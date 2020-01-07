Cop killed, wife hurt in Bohol highway ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer, who was previously assigned at the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), was ambushed and killed late night on Monday, January 6, 2020, along the highway of Barangay Guiwanon in Maribojoc town, Bohol province.

Police Colonel Arnel Bayot was killed while his wife, Richele, was injured after unknown assailants ambushed them while they were on their way home to Tubigon town after attending an event in Tagbilaran City.

Bayot was assigned at the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) prior to his death.

Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal, BPPO director, said the couple was on board their white Toyota Corolla vehicle and were heading back to their home in Barangay Tinangan in Tubigon town after attending an event in Tagbilaran City.

Cabal said they are checking the family background of Bayot after learning that his father was also killed in an ambush in 2001 in the town of Calape, also in Bohol province.

Cabal said he was able to talk to Richele, who told the BOPPO director that they did not notice any vehicle following them when they heard shots being fired at them.

The victims were immediately brought to Maribojoc District Hospital but the police officer was declared dead on arrival after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Richelle, on the other hand, was declared stable after sustaining gunshot wounds on her left leg and arm but she was brought to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for further treatment.

Cabal said Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered at the crime scene 19 empty shells from an M16 firearm.

Cabal said no witnesses came forward to give details on what happened that led to the death of Bayot.

This is why Cabal is appealing to the public to help with the investigation so they can solve the case.

“Nagsalita ako sa radio station kanina ang sabi ko any information about the perpetrators or any informant that may give us a lead. Binigay ko yung number ko,” said Cabal in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

(I spoke to a radio station earlier to ask the public for any information about the perpetrators. [We are also for] any information that may give us a lead. I gave my number.)

Police will have to check the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the areas where the coupled passed by so they can check if they were being tailed when they left Tagbilaran City.

Cabal said they are looking into every possible motive of the killing which include work issues and personal grudge.

Cabal said they are now coordinating with CPPO to check on the previous assignments of Bayot when he was assigned at the Talisay City Police Station back in 2017.

Bayot was assigned in Ubay town, Bohol in 2019.

Cabal said every assignments Bayot undertook may have a possible lead that will shed light on Bayot’s case. / celr