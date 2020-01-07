Street vendors are back but only for Sinulog weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Street vendors will be allowed back into Cebu City’s streets but only on January 18 to 19, 2020 which is the Sinulog weekend.

Jonil Matuguina, head of the city’s Market Authority Office, said that vendors will be allowed to ply their trade during the Sinulog weekend except for areas covered by the Sinulog procession and parade routes.

The city government has asked all vendors, whether residents of the city or not, to register at the Market Authority Office inside the City Hall so they can be assigned spaces in the city.

Matuguina said this is necessary because they just cannot allow the vendors to put up stalls everywhere.

At least 300 vendors have already been allowed to sell, while 1,010 applicants await approval.

“Makabaligya sila sa mga sidewalk pero dapat naa gihapoy maagian ang mga tawo. Siempre regulated gihapon sila,” said Matuguina.

(The vendors can sell at the sidewalks provided there is still walking space for the public.)

The vendors however, are not allowed to sell liquor and lewd images or items. Vendors who violate these prohibitions may lose their spots and the items confiscated.

This will also constitute bad record to the violating vendors who may be banned from selling again in the city.

The vendors are also mandated to clean within a 5-meter radius of their stalls.

Matuguina said the vendors whose areas are messy on the evening of January 18 will be closed down.

“Cooperate lang sila, follow lang sila sa prohibitions aron hapsay ra atong pagpamaligya. (The vendors should cooperate and follow the prohibitions so they can sell peacefully),” he said.

Although there are now 300 vendors allowed to sell, Matuguina said more can still be accommodated as the city still has enough space.

He said they have not yet set a limit for the number of vendors as they continue to process applications. /rcga