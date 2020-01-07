DILG-7 reshuffles provincial and city directors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect new leadership thrusts in the provincial and city offices of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7).

In a press statement, DILG-7 Director Leocadio Trovela, has announced the transfer of provincial directors in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor; and the officer-in-charge of Mandaue City, Cebu.

DILG-Bohol’s officer-in-charge Johnjoan Mende now sits as acting provincial director of Negros Oriental Province, replacing former Director Dennis Quiñones.

Quiñones was reassigned to Siquijor Province replacing Acting Director Kenneth Kilat, who was reassigned to sit as officer-in-charge of DILG-Mandaue City.

Bohol will now be headed by Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales, formerly of DILG-Cebu Province.

The Cebu Province will now be under the supervision of former DILG-Mandaue City director Jhoaden Lucero.

Trovela said that the reassignment was “in the interest of the service and in order to enforce DILG Circular No. 2019-13 dated August 23, 2019 re (regarding) Deployment and Tour of Duty of Officials and Personnel in the Central, Regional and field operation.” The move was also intended to further improve field operations.

Director Trovela spearheaded the formal turnover of duties and responsibilities in Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor provinces on January 3, January 6, and January 7, 2020, respectively.

The turnover ceremony for Cebu Province will be on January 8, 2020.

On Thursday, January 9, 2020 DILG Mandaue City will hold its own ceremony. /rcg