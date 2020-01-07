Ms. Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to grace Bb. Cebu pageant on January 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The most beautiful night in Cebu is fast approaching and one of the most beautiful faces in the universe will be here to crown the island’s own queen.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will make her first live appearance here in Cebu during the coronation night of Binibining Cebu 2020 on January 13 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Lahug.

Gray’s appearance for the Binibining Cebu’s coronation was announced this afternoon on the official Facebook page of Binibining Cebu.

And pageant fans were quick to share their excitement over this announcement.

Ceej Rotea commented, “Oh em gee, see you Queen,” while Mary Ann Manabat tagged one of her friends and said, “dae, watch ta ani please kay naa si Catriona haha.”

Now, that’s one sure way of hyping pageant fans for that one beautiful night set to be made even more beautiful with the presence of a certified beauty queen. /rcg