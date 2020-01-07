Thermal scanner set at MCIA to help detect China virus

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES –As part of a heightened security measure against a viral pneumonia that is currently plaguing China, the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) continues to operate the thermal scanner machine inside the terminal 2 of the Mactan–Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Lapu-lapu City.

Dr. Joycelyn Gonzales, BOQ airport supervisor, told reporters that even before the viral disease came out, the thermal scanner had long been installed in the airport, especially during the time when the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus and H1N1 influenza virus surfaced.

A thermal scanner is an equipment that reads the body’s temperature.

“The equipment can only detect fever, regardless if it is viral or bacterial,” Gonzales said.

One BOQ personnel demonstrated how the equipment works by exposing himself into the scanner while bringing a cup of hot water.

The device immdiately detected the cup of hot water showing a temperature of 60 degrees Celsius.

The device’s allowable body temperature is set at 36.5 degree Celsius.

All passengers who will arrive at the terminal 2 of MCIA will have to be subjected to a thermal scan.

Those showing high temperature will be put on-hold by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), wherein they will be asked on the country of their origin, travel history, and will be brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for medical examination.

Gonzales, however, said that they are still waiting for the guidelines on handling passengers that might have been infected with the viral pneumonia from their central office. /rcg