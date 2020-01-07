No liquor, no street parties within 100 meters of Sinulog route — Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 100-meter radius surrounding the Sinulog procession and parade routes are off-limits to liquor and street parties.

This was emphasized by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on January 7, 2020, or eleven days before the Sinulog solemn procession on January 18, 2020, followed by the Sinulog grand parade on January 20, 2020.

Labella said that in order to maintain the solemnity of the Sinulog procession as well as the security of the grand parade, there should be no parties or liquor-drinking in the immediate vicinity.

However, beyond the 100-meter radius, street parties may be allowed provided they are registered to the city.

“The City Government will allow street parties but not along the 100 meters of the Sinulog Grand Parade Route. We will also implement a liquor ban within 100 meters of the parade route,” said the mayor.

“For those who will be holding special parties, they will also have to secure a special permit from the City Government,” he added.

The mayor said those who violate the regulations will be charged in court for violating a city executive order.

Erring establishments may also lose their business permit.

The mayor also warned establishments along the Sinulog route not to “deceive” authorities by selling liquor in coffee cups or mugs, as such incidents have been reported in the past Sinulog.

He said that doing so would constitute a violation to the liquor ban and if proven, the city can revoke all their licenses to operate.

Labella said the Sinulog must be celebrated with fun while keeping the peace and order.

He urged the public to report any liquor or presence of ruckus within the 100 meter radius of the Sinulog routes during the festivities. /rcg