No cellphone signal shutdown for 2020 Sinulog unless needed

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There will be no signal shutdown during the Sinulog unless there is a serious threat to security.

This is what Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said on the Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020, after meeting with local police officials.

Labella said the signal shutdown will hamper communication amongst the public and will not be helpful in case of emergency.

“There are many tourists, devotees, and visitors at that time and it will be hard for them to communicate if there is a signal shutdown,” said the mayor.

Watch the mayor’s interview here:

Signal shutdown WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella explains the move not to totally shut down cellphone signal during the 2020 Sinulog. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

However, the mayor clarified that should the need arise, an immediate signal shutdown will be implemented.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the officer in charge of the Cebu City Police Office, said that if there is a security risk, they will immediately shut off the signal unannounced.

These situations would include presence of unattended bags or packages and if intelligence alert is received of potential security risks.

Signal shutdown during Sinulog WATCH: Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the officer in charge of the Cebu City Police Office, said the signal shutdown may still be done if there is a sudden threat to the security. | Delta Letigio Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Soriano said that a signal shutdown will be implemented to avoid security risks for the two main events, the Sinulog solemn procession and grand parade. /bmjo