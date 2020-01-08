Go falters, Gao soars on second day of Nat’l Stroke Play

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos had contrasting fortunes on the second day of the National Stroke Play Championship at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

In the premiere men’s open division, Weiwei Gao improved to second place from third last Tuesday after adding a 75 to his opening 73 for a 148.

Japanese Gen Nagai, who is Cebu-based, on the other hand, virtually kissed his title defense goodbye with a second round six-over 77 for a 150.

He was nine strokes off Korean leader Gwon Min Wook who held on to the top spot with a 73 for a 141 total.

In the distaff side, 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Lois Kaye “LK” Go faltered on a humid second day of this golfest which serves as the kickoff leg of this year’s PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour season.

Go dropped to joint third place from first on opening day after carding a disastrous 82. With her impressive opening round 68, Go has a two-day total of 150.

Go actually had an impressive start when she birdied the opening hole to erect a six-stroke lead. However, it was all downhill from there.

She bogeyed holes no. 2 and 3, dropped two strokes on the par-3 no. 4, incurred two more bogeys then ended with a double bogey on hole no. 8.

Go’s misfortune continued on the back as she failed to score a birdie. She instead had a double bogey on the 10th and two more bogeys on her last three holes.

Go finished behind day 2 leader, 12-year-old Rianne Malixi, who sizzled with a 70 for a total of 143 following a 73 on opening day.

At second was Abby Arevalo with a 145 after adding a 72 to her 73 last Tuesday while joining Go at third was Nicole Abelar who had a 72 which allowed her to recover from an opening 78.

Fellow Cebuana Junia Gabasa, also had a bad day as she slumped to seventh place with 155 after 75 and 80, respectively.

This golf tournament is organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines. /rcg