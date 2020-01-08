Lapu-Lapu passengers given more ferry boat choices with new Topline Express route

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — More boats will now be available for passengers taking the ferry from Pier 3 in Cebu City to Muelle Osmeña wharf in Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City after Topline Express opened a ferry terminal service for route today, January 8, 2020.

Eric Lim, Topline Express president and CEO, said that their ferry boats would bring passengers from Pier 3 in Cebu City to Muelle Osmeña and Ibo Terminal and back to Pier 3.

The ferry boat company first opened a ferry terminal last year near the Cebu Yacht Club in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City using two ferry boats, which will also service the Muelle Osmeña wharf route.

“This is about contributing solutions to the needs of the people particularly in the transportation that would cut the travel time going to their destinations and escape the hassles of vehicular traffic,” said Lim.

Lim assured ferry passengers that the usual travel time from Pier 3 to Ibo terminal would just have a few minutes of difference considering that the vessels would drop passengers at Muelle Osmeña.

He said that by February or March, another vessel would be added with another ferry terminal to be opened in Lilo-an town by the third quarter of the year.

The ferry route will bring passengers from Lilo-an town to Lapu-Lapu City to Pier 3 and back.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan welcomed the inclusion of the Muelle Osmeña wharf to the Topline Express vessels’ route and helping passengers have an alternative route to go to avoid the traffic in going to their destinations in Cebu City.

“Nalipay ta nga duna’y mga kompaniya nga nakatabang sa mga nag-unang problema sa siyudad ilabi na sa problema sa traffic,” said Chan.

(We are glad that there are companies that help address the basic problems of the city specifically the traffic problem).

Topline Express Ferry shared with Metro Ferry at the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) ferry terminal at Muelle Osmeña./dbs