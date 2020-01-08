State of calamity declared for 2 sitios in Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sitios C. Padul Uno and Dos in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City has been placed under a state of calamity.

The Cebu City Council has agreed to do so during its regular session on Tuesday, January 8, 2020, six days after a fire destroyed 56 houses and displaced 524 individuals on January 2.

Councilor David Tumulak, the chairperson of the council’s committee on disaster risk reduction and management, reported that at least P12.8 million worth of properties were damaged in the fire that lasted for two hours.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., who was not present in the council session.

Tumulak, representing Rama, said that the families need the immediate response from the city government as most of them lost everything to the fire.

“This fire incident needs immediate measures to help the affected individuals cope up with their dire situation,” he said.

The council has allotted P3.4 million as quick response fund to the affected families.

Earlier, the city government distributed tents to the 128 families for their temporary shelter.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the funds will be used to distribute building materials to the affected families. /rcg