Zapatera suspended chief: P200K was lost in locked office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Suspended barangay captain Francisco Benedicto of Zapatera in Cebu City claimed that the money he left in his office after he was suspended on December 19, 2019 has disappeared.

Benedicto said that since his suspension, he was no longer allowed access his office where his personal belongings were placed, including the P200,000 in personal money that he had set aside for the Christmas party of village officials and personnel.

The suspended chief requested the office to be opened so he can check his belongings after shabu (crystal meth) was allegedly found in his office on January 6, 2020.

Benedicto suspected that the drug was “planted” to implicate him as a drug user. The incident, he added, also served as “proof” that his office was tampered with in the past 20 days that he was gone.

He asked the help of the Parian police to assist him in his attempt to enter the barangay hall after acting barangay captain Juan Flores and the barangay council refused his entry to his office to avoid the tampering of evidences against him.

Flores said that evidences of alleged graft and corruption involving Benedict are still inside the office and are needed for the investigation of the Cebu City Council.

Flores allowed Benedicto entry into the office to check on his personal belongings, since the police were present when the suspended village chief arrived at the barangay hall on Wednesday, January 8.

“Sugtan lang nako siya nga motan-aw basta dili lang hilabtan ang mga butang. Iya man na katungod motan-aw sa iya personal nga butang, tutal naa may witness nga pulis,” said Flores.

(I allowed him to check his office as long as no object will be removed. It is his right to check his personal belongings. Anyway, the police are present.)

Benedicto opened the drawers in his office table and found that the money was lost and his Lenovo laptop was also gone.

“Gihilabtan gyud nila ang opisina kay nawala akong kwarta. (They touched my office because I lost my money). I will have to take legal actions,” he said.

Flores, for his part, said they entered the office before the Christmas break in order to pull out the electrical plugs and to keep the place secure.

The barangay council also took the attendance machine that was placed at the barangay captain’s office in order to record the attendance of the employees, he added.

Aside from that, Flores said they did not touch Benedicto’s personal items let alone”planted” shabu in the office.

“That is his claim. He can say that we did that, but I assure the public we would never plant drugs,” Flores told CDN Digital.

Benedicto did not reveal the charges he will file against the current barangay officials for the money he allegedly lost, saying he still has to consult his lawyers.

Benedicto was suspended for 60 days by the Cebu City Council for allegedly violating environmental laws.

He is also facing complaints for graft and corruption for various cases including allegedly asking the barangay treasurer to release the honoraria of tanods who did not report for duty; for allegedly not issuing official receipts for rental of the bus and gyms; and for allegedly sexually harassing a barangay secretary.

Benedicto was also accused of illegally terminating four barangay personnel, for allegedly appointing new personnel without the concurrence of the barangay council, for removing the biometrics at the barangay hall to prevent personnel from logging in to report to work, padlocking the barangay hall, and refusing to sign the checks for payment of honoraria of barangay personnel.

Benedicto, who is expected to finish serving his suspension on February 19, 2020, has belied the allegations leveled against him. /elb