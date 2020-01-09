Cebu Police reminds public: No-fly zone implemented in Cebu City during Sinulog activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported that one drone was confiscated during the Walk With Jesus procession on Thursday dawn, January 9, 2020.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the director of the CCPO, said that a spectator flew his drone over the procession. The owner was immediately apprehended by the police.

Police wouldn’t release the identity of the owner of the drone.

The police said the owner just wanted to have good view of the procession.

“Pero no-fly zone talaga tayo didto sa Cebu City,” said Soriano. (But it’s really a no-fly zone in Cebu City.)

The drone was confiscated and charges will be filed against the owner for flying the drone without a permit.

Soriano reminded the public that Cebu City is strictly a no flying zone and no unauthorized drone or flying vessels may be allowed to pass-through the vicinity of Cebu City during the Sinulog celebration from January 9, 2020 to January 20, 2020.

“I-confiscate talaga natin yan (We will really confiscate it). Pagnaconfiscate (if confiscated), charges will definitely be filed. ,” said the city director.

The CCPO also reminded the public with licensed firearms that the gun ban has also begun on Thursday, January 9, 2020. It will be in effect until January 20, 2020.

Soriano said that indiscriminate firing or using guns during the Sinulog celebration will result to legal consequences.

Since permits have been suspended, any firearm is considered loose firearm. Only law enforcers are allowed to carry guns or weapons but they are also disallowed to fire indiscriminately.

Soriano urged gun owners to keep their firearms at home to avoid complications. /bmjo