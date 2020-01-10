Deny heavy passengers? We didn’t order that to Angkas, TWG says

MANILA, Philippines — The interagency technical working group (TWG) heading the Motorcycle Taxi Service Pilot Implementation Run clarified Friday it did not order Angkas to deny rides to “heavy passengers.”

TWG consultant Alberto Suansing stressed that what they reminded motorcycle ride-hailing services was to carry passengers safely.

“During the discussion namin sa kanila, ang sinasabi namin dapat they should be able to carry the passengers safely. Ngayon, nasa kanila ‘yun. Kasi parang binibintang nila samin bawal ‘yung mataba. Wala kaming sinabing ganon,” Suansing said in an interview at dzMM.

(During our discussion, what we told them was that they should be able to carry passengers safely. Now, it’s up to them. It seemed they are pointing fingers at us, saying we said that heavy passengers are not allowed. We didn’t say anything like that.)

“Iyang tungkol sa weight ng pasahero, hindi namin sinabi sa kanila na huwag sila magsakay ng mataba. Basta ang inemphasize namin, dapat they be able to carry the passenger safely,” he added.

(The matter about the passenger’s weight, we didn’t tell them not to accept heavy passengers. What we emphasized is they should be able to carry the passenger safely.)

Angkas’ recent application update added a “weight safety check” which asks users to provide their weight range.

“For us to provide you a safer riding experience, we would like to match you with a right biker. Can we get your weight range?” the application read.

“Heavy passengers may be denied. We don’t judge, we just want to ensure the safety of both you and our bikers,” it added.

Angkas and new motorcycle taxi services JoyRide and MoveIt are participating in the government’s motorcycle taxi pilot program which will run until March.