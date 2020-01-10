Sinulog Festival 2020 launched

CEBU City, Philippines – The streets of downtown Cebu City erupted in colors and lively dance performances as the Sinulog Festival 2020 was officially launched today, Friday, January 10, 2020.

At 3:56 p.m., Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella declared the start of this year’s Sinulog Festival at the Pilgrim Center inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu compound.

“I hereby declare the 455th Sinulog Fiesta celebration 2020,” Labella announced after the Holy Mass that preceded the launching.

The declaration was followed by the street parade where contingents from 18 schools all over Metro Cebu, candidates of Binibining Cebu, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of the Philippines, and the Sinulog sa Palaboy paraded from Osmeña Boulevard, to Fuente Osmeña Rotunda then to the final staging area at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

The Mass for the festival launching was officiated by Monsignor Roberto Alesna, who called on devotees to observe unity.

“One of the most unique examples we can learn from the Sinulog Festival is how cities and the province of Cebu unite for this grand celebration of our Señor Santo Niño,” said Alesna in Cebuano during his homily.

“It is time for us to set aside our differences as we give thanks to the Holy Child,” he added.

The launching of the Sinulog Festival marks the start of the street parade competitions for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, which will take place on Saturday, January 11, and Sinulog sa Dakbayan on the following day, Sunday (Januay 12).

The Sinulog Festival will culminate in a grand parade on January 19, 2020./elb