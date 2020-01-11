outbrain

Carcar City wows as this year’s Sinulog sa Lalawigan champion

By: Morexette Marie N. Erram - Reporter/CDN Digital | January 11,2020 - 05:30 PM

Carcar City Division, Carcar City’s contingent to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020. |CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco

CEBU City, Philippines – Featuring creatures of Philippine folklore such as manananggal, Carcar City Division is the champion in this year’s Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020 held this afternoon, Saturday, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Sinulog sa Lalawigan is an awaited dance parade and showdown among participating towns and cities in Cebu province that forms part of the Sinulog Festival celebration that will culminate in a grand parade on January 19.

Carcar City Division, Carcar City’s contingent to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020. |CDND Photos/Gerard Francisco

The Carcar City Division also won in Best in Musicality and Best in Costume, and ranked 2nd for Best in Street Dance. They also brought home a total of P530,000 worth of cash prize.

Carcar City Division was last year’s champion for the Sinulog-Based Category of the Sinulog Grand Parade.

They were followed by last year’s champion, the Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School at second place.

Talisay City Central Elementary and National High School contingent to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020 |CDND Photo /Gerard Francisco

Talisay City was also awarded as 1st place in the Best in Street Dancing, and 2nd in Best in Musicality.

Talisay City’s Central Elementary and National High School contingent to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020. |CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco

Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Pajo Elementary School, a returnee to the competition, landed third place. They also won 3rd for Best in Street Dancing.

Tribu Lapu-lapu/Pajo Elementary School, the contingent of Lapu-Lapu City to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020. |CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco

A total of six contingents joined for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020, which included Tribu Masadyaon of LGU Toledo, Tribu Ginatilanon of Ginatilan, Cebu, and Tribu Bogohanon from Bogo City. They will also competed for the culmination of the Sinulog Festival 2020 this January 19, 2020.

Tribu Masadyaon, the contingent of Toledo City to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020. |CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco

See complete list below:

Best in Musicality

5th (P10,000) – Tribe Masadyaon of LGU Toledo

4th (P15,000) – Tribu Bogohanon of Bogo City

3rd (P20,000) – Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Lapu-Lapu City

2nd (P25,000) – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School of Talisay City

1st (P30,000) – Carcar City Division

Pajo Elementary School lead dancer |CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco

Best in Street Dancing

3rd (P30,000) – Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Pajo Elementary School

2nd (P50,000) – Carcar City Division

1st (P70,000) – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School

Best in Costume (P50,000) – Carcar City Division

Pundok Ginatilanon, the contingent of Ginatilan town to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020 |CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco

Tribu Bogohanon, Bogo City’s contingent to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020. |CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco

Ritual Showdown

6th (P50,000) – Pundok Ginatilanon of Ginatilan town, Cebu

5th (P200,000) – Tribe Masadyaon of LGU Toledo

4th (P250,000) – Tribu Bogohanon of Bogo City

3rd (P300,000) – Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Pajo Elementary School

2nd (P350,000) – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School

1st (P400,000) – Carcar City Division

