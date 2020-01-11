Carcar City wows as this year’s Sinulog sa Lalawigan champion

CEBU City, Philippines – Featuring creatures of Philippine folklore such as manananggal, Carcar City Division is the champion in this year’s Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020 held this afternoon, Saturday, at the Cebu City Sports Center. The Sinulog sa Lalawigan is an awaited dance parade and showdown among participating towns and cities in Cebu province that forms part of the Sinulog Festival celebration that will culminate in a grand parade on January 19.

The Carcar City Division also won in Best in Musicality and Best in Costume, and ranked 2nd for Best in Street Dance. They also brought home a total of P530,000 worth of cash prize. Carcar City Division was last year’s champion for the Sinulog-Based Category of the Sinulog Grand Parade. They were followed by last year’s champion, the Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School at second place.

Talisay City was also awarded as 1st place in the Best in Street Dancing, and 2nd in Best in Musicality.

Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Pajo Elementary School, a returnee to the competition, landed third place. They also won 3rd for Best in Street Dancing.

A total of six contingents joined for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2020, which included Tribu Masadyaon of LGU Toledo, Tribu Ginatilanon of Ginatilan, Cebu, and Tribu Bogohanon from Bogo City. They will also competed for the culmination of the Sinulog Festival 2020 this January 19, 2020.

See complete list below: Best in Musicality 5th (P10,000) – Tribe Masadyaon of LGU Toledo 4th (P15,000) – Tribu Bogohanon of Bogo City 3rd (P20,000) – Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Lapu-Lapu City 2nd (P25,000) – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School of Talisay City 1st (P30,000) – Carcar City Division

Best in Street Dancing 3rd (P30,000) – Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Pajo Elementary School 2nd (P50,000) – Carcar City Division 1st (P70,000) – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School

Best in Costume (P50,000) – Carcar City Division

Ritual Showdown 6th (P50,000) – Pundok Ginatilanon of Ginatilan town, Cebu 5th (P200,000) – Tribe Masadyaon of LGU Toledo 4th (P250,000) – Tribu Bogohanon of Bogo City 3rd (P300,000) – Tribu Lapu-Lapu of Pajo Elementary School 2nd (P350,000) – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School 1st (P400,000) – Carcar City Division /elb