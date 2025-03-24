China Coast Guard blocks 2 PH ships in Scarborough – US expert

MANILA, Philippines — Two China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels reportedly intercepted two Philippine ships near Scarborough Shoal on Monday, according to a U.S. maritime expert.

Ray Powell, director of of SeaLight — a program of Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation — added that six Chinese maritime militia ships blocked positions near the CCG and Philippine vessels.

“Two Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) and one Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships deployed 25 to 30 nm (nautical miles) east of Scarborough Shoal today,” said Powell in a post on X.

READ: PCG confronts China Coast Guard on illegal patrol off Zambales

“BRP Bagacay and BRP Datu Pagbuaya have been intercepted by two China Coast Guard as a third and six maritime militia ships set up blocking positions,” he added.

Reporters sought the PCG’s confirmation regarding the report, but it has yet to reply as of posting time.

Beijing’s continued aggression was based on its assertion of sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including most of the West Philippine Sea, as it continues to reject the 2016 arbitral ruling that effectively dismissed its claims and ruled in favor of Manila.

