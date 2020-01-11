IN VIDEO: Streets of Cebu City erupt in colors and lively dances as Sinulog 2020 begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The streets of downtown Cebu City erupted in colors and lively dance performances as the Sinulog Festival 2020 was officially launched on Friday, January 10.

Eight days before the Sinulog Festival’s grand parade on January 19, thousands of spectators and visitors in Metro Cebu were already enthralled by the sights and sounds of this year’s pre-Sinulog kick-off activities.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights during this year’s Sinulog 2020 Opening Salvo on Friday and the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan held this Saturday, January 11./elb

Watch the video here:

https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=2583625698626437