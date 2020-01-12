Elderly couple seen walking under the rain touches netizen’s heart

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Love knows no age.

This is the perfect way to describe what this netizen saw along Katipunan Road in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City in the evening of January 9.

Joshua Herbert Buaya, 31, a banker, was on his way home to R.Padilla Street of Barangay Duljo-Fatima that night from a meeting when he saw the couple.

“I was driving on my way home from my meeting that night and noticed that it was a bit of a traffic along the intersection of V. Rama and N. Bacalso Street (and) it was because of an elderly couple. The man was blind and was pushing his wife (who was) in a wheelchair,” says Buaya.

To makes matters worse, it was not just dark but the rain was also pouring.

“It broke my heart, so I stopped by them and asked ‘Layu pa inyuha?’ The woman answered ‘Layu pa sir, sa Manggahan Punta Princesa.’ I was stunned knowing they still have about 3-4 km to go, so I offered them a ride, but they refused and said that they are okay,” adds Buaya.

Buaya recalls that some of the cars in front of him that night were honking their horns.

“The reason why I posted that is to remind others to be kind to everyone, even to strangers and to also be considerate in a situation (like this),” he says.

When the couple refused the ride home, Buaya quickly went out of his car to get his umbrella so he could give it to the couple.

“I gave them my umbrella to at least shelter them from the rain and the woman said, ‘Ok ra mi sir og salamat kaayu sa payung,” says Buaya.

The photo he posted on January 9 has been shared 244 times as of January 12.

This is a good reminder for everyone to always be kind to everyone no matter the situation.

To Nanay and Tatay, thank you for showing us that love knows no age and that love is all about sacrifice. /elb