Basak San Nicolas contingent wins all Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan categories

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Basak San Nicolas has won big in its 31st year of joining Sinulog.

Composed of 100 dancers dressed in green and brown, Barangay Basak San Nicolas danced their way to the top spot in all the categories for the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020, Sunday, January 12.

“Wala gyud mi mag-expect nga makadaug mi og ingon ini sa tanan nga categories. Ang amo lang unta to nga makapresent mi bali ug halad,” said choreographer Normal Navarro.

(We did not expect to top all the categories. We just wanted to perform as an offering for Señor Santo Niño.)

Barangay San Nicolas, which was ninth to present, bested nine other contingents as they won the Best in Musicality, Best in Costume, Best in Street Dancing and Best in Ritual Dance Showdown.

Here is the complete list of winners for the Sinulog Tribu sa Kabataan 2020:

Best in Musicality

5th – Banay Budlaan (Barangay Budlaan)

4th – Banay San Nicolas (Barangay San Nicolas Proper)

3rd – Banay Labangon (Barangay Labangon)

2nd – Banauan Cultural Group (Barangay Guadalupe)

1st – Barangay Basak San Nicolas

Best in Street Dancing

5th – Pundok Maapoong Cambihanon (Barangay Cambinocot)

4th – Banauan Cultural Group (Barangay Guadalupe

3rd – Banay San Nicolas (Barangay San Nicolas Proper)

2nd – Banay Labangon (Barangay Labangon)

1st – Barangay Basak San Nicolas

Best in Costume – Barangay Basak San Nicolas

Best in Ritual Showdown

7th – Tribu Mabolokon (Barangay Mabolo)

6th – Pundok Maampoong Cambihanon (Barangay Cambinocot)

5th – Banay Budlaan (Barangay Budlaan)

4th – Banay San Nicolas (Barangay San Nicolas Proper)

3rd – Banauan Cultural Group (Barangay Guadalupe)

2nd – Banay Labangon ( Barangay Labangon)

1st – Barangay Basak San Nicolas

