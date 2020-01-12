Police nab city government worker in a drug bust in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — An eco-enforcer of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCenro) and his alleged supplier of illegal drugs were nabbed by police in a buy-bust operation in Barangays Tingub and Cubacub, Mandaue City at dawn today, January 12, 2020.

Arrested were Jennifer Seville, 40, his brother-in-law Julito Moca, 46, errand boy Archie Apor, 21, and their supplier of illegal drugs Francis Ranile, 39, according Police Major Hugo Rio Ipong, chief of the Canduman Police Station of the Mandaue City Police Office.

The suspects, who are currently detained by the Canduman police, yielded a total of P272,000 worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth), Ipong said. /elb