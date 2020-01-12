Gwen orders reappraisal of OPPRA lots

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government is planning to reappraise close to 400 parcels of lots that are located at the Old Philippine Railway Residence Association (OPRAA) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

A report posted by SugboNews.com, the Capitol’s media arm, said that Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has already instructed Paul Entera, the Capitol’s consultant on real estate management, to conduct a site orientation and determine the present value of the properties.

The report quoted Entera saying that members of the Actual Occupants and Residences of OPRRA Kalunasan (AOROK) Inc. have expressed interest in purchasing said lots.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed in September 2012 that allows the sale, transfer and conveyance of the identified properties to AOROK.

Entera said that the Capitol owns 388 parcels of land in the area that have remained unsold. These properties measure at least 120 square meters each.

“The Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Cebu City Assessor’s Office placed the current zonal value of the lots at P1,700 per square meter. The current purchase price is pegged at P3,273.33 per square meter,” they Capitol’s report added. / dcb