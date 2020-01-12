Mandaue police nab gov’t employee, three others in separate buy-bust operations

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The volume of drugs recovered from their possession was an indication that the four men, who were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Barangays Tingub and Cubacub in Mandaue City at dawn on Sunday, January 12, 2020, were not new in the illegal drugs trade.

Police Major Hugo Rio Ipong, chief of the Canduman Police Station, said they confiscated a total of 40 grams of suspected shabu worth around P272, 000 from the possession of Francis Ranile, Julito Moca, Jennifer Seville Jr. and Archie Apor.

Ipong said that Ranile, 39, would supply illegal drugs to the three suspects.

Seville, 40, works as an ecowarden for the Mandaue City government while Moca, 46, was his brother-in-law. Apor, on the other hand, works as an errand boy.

Ipong said that they placed Moca, who was the target of their buy-bust operation, under surveillance for a few weeks before they planned the Sunday dawn operation.

They sent a police poseur buyer to transact with Moca who was with Apor then. Seville arrived on board his City Hall issued motorcycle a few minutes later to deliver the drugs to their supposed buyer.

Policemen confiscated 25 grams of crystal meth worth around P170, 000 during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Tingub.

Ipong said they took custody of Seville’s motorcycle because it will be included in the evidences against him and his two companions.

Shortly after their arrest, Canduman police conducted a follow up investigation to locate the source of their illegal drugs.

Ipong said they arrested Ranile in Barangay Canduman at around 3 a.m. with 15 grams of shabu worth P102, 000.

He said that the four suspects can be considered as high value targets (HTVs) because of the volume of shabu that was recovered from their possessions.

All of the four suspects are now detained at the Canduman Police Station detention facility while police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them. / dcb