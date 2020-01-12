PDEA-7, Mambaling police nab 18 drug suspects, seize P140,000 worth of ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested 18 drug suspects and confiscated approximately P170,000 worth of illegal drugs in a raid on a suspected drug den in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Sunday, January 12.

In a statement posted by the PDEA in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on its official Facebook page, the suspects were identified as Lito Balbon alias Tata, Maydee Aguilar, Carin Ocaba alias Karen, Juneffer Navarro (Subject of Buy-Bust and Drug Den Maintainers), Ryan Navaja, John Rey Bacorro, Jose Jay Tiro, Jesrey Dumandan, Julio Tenebro, Audrey Rojas (Conspiracy to Sale of Dangerous Drugs), John Rey Atillo, MelvinParagoso, Jocelyn Tampos, Hervacio Paragoso, Richard Quilaton, Michelle Cagas, Israel Navarro, and Marvil Refales.

The agency also said that the arresting officers from PDEA-7 and Mambaling Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office seized from the suspects 141 pieces of small, transparent plastic sachets, each containing suspected shabu (crystal meth) weighing more or less 25 grams; two mobile phones; the buy-bust money; and several drug paraphernalia.

PDEA 7 said charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165) will be filed against all suspects. /elb