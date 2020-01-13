Labella orders temporary suspension of clamping illegally parked vehicles for Sinulog 2020

CEBU City, Philippines—There will be no clamping of illegally parked vehicles all over Cebu City during the celebration of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2020.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced in a press conference on Monday, January 13, 2020, that he has instructed the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for a moratorium on clamping illegally parked vehicles.

Labella told reporters that the moratorium will take effect immediately on Monday evening. It will end on January 19 after the Grand Mardi Gras.

The no-clamping time will be from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day only. The other times of the day, clamping will still be allowed.

He said the increasing influx of devotees at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu prompted the city government to momentarily halt the clamping of illegally parked vehicles.

“This is to give way for the thousands of devotees attending the Novena Masses at the Basilica (Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu). We observed that the number of attendees this year is higher compared in the previous years,” Labella said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

With the moratorium, Labella said he has directed CCTO enforcers to just reprimand drivers who don’t park in designated areas.

The CCTO has intensified their crackdown against illegally parked vehicles since the start of the Fiesta Señor celebration last January 9, 2020.

As of January 12, CCTO revealed that it has clamped 155 vehicles parked in undesignated areas. /bmjo