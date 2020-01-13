BJMP conducts surprise drug test during New Year’s Call

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Regional Office conducted a surprise drug test while they held their New Year’s Call at the Cebu Grand Hotel on Monday morning, January 13, 2020.

Jail Chief Superintendent Paulino H. Moreno Jr., director of the BJMP in Central Visayas, told CDN Digital that he took the opportunity to conduct the drug test since all of the wardens and the regional officers were present for the event.

“Intact kaming lahat dito kaya minabuti naming iconduct na rin yung regular naming ginagawa,” said Moreno.

(We were all intact here, so we made sure to conduct what we regularly do.)

Moreno said it was a chance to show their support of the cleansing of the illegal drug personalities in the organization. /bmjo