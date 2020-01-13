MCIA sets measures to address needs of stranded passengers

CEBU City, Philippines—The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is implementing measures to address concerns of stranded passengers due to the recent eruption of the Taal volcano in Batangas.

In an emailed statement from the GMR Cebu Airport Authority, the company, together with the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority and other stakeholders, provided different measures to ensure the well-being of the stranded passengers.

According to GMCAC, it is giving bottled water and small food items on a need-basis to affected passengers. Bus services will also be made available for inter-airport transfers and city hotel transfers.

Several retail outlets and shops at the MCIA are also offering discounted services and products for travellers who are affected.

“With the ongoing Taal Volcanic activity, Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is offering special discounts at selected shops and restaurants to all affected passengers of flights cancelled and diverted,” the MCIA said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

MCIA said passengers who want to avail of the discounted rates only need to present their boarding passes.

“As of now, these special discounts are valid until 12 MN, 14 January 2020,” it added.

Meanwhile, MCIA provided contingency parking spaces for the four diverted aircraft.

These were accommodated on a first come, first serve basis depending available aircraft parking spaces.

The airport also prioritized emergency flights such as fuel shortage and medical emergencies.

MCIA, however, ensured that available capacity would be maintained for its scheduled and planned flights.

GMCAC and MCIA urged passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines before they proceed to the airport.

They could also call MCIA hotline at (032) 494-7000 or monitor the MCIA FB page at https://web.facebook.com/mactancebuairportofficial/ for more updates.

Dozens of flights to and from Manila and Cebu were cancelled after ash and other volcanic debris rendered runways at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) unsafe for landing and takeoff.

However, in a joint press statement issued by the Department of Transportation, Civil Aviation Authority of the Phillipines, and Manila International Airport Authority – NAIA’s management arm – partial resumption of operations commenced around 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020.

“Following a joint inspection of the NAIA runways, the Manila International Airport Authority and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, announced the partial resumption of operations beginning 10:00 AM for departures and arrivals by 12 noon today,” the statement read.

This however will be subject to terminal capacity of the 4 NAIA Terminals and airline consent. Under the situation, separation time between flights will be longer to give MIAA and CAAP better capability to manage terminal and runway capacities,” it added.

The group also said “priority will be given to departure flights so the NAIA ramps can be cleared of planes parked thereat since last night.” /bmjo