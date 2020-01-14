Caindec to run for Congress?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Is Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO-7) Director Victor Caindec planning to run for Congress in 2022?

On his personal Facebook account on Monday afternoon, January 13, 2020, Caindec updated his profile picture with a digitized sketch of his portrait captioned: “Klaro na gyud ni. #bungotsakongresso. I will envelope my representation with the best and the brightest ideas of governance (wink emoji)”.

“Bungot” refers to Caindec, who is know for his mustache.

Caindec made the post after another series of word war against veteran radio commentator Bobby Nalzaro, who called for a lifestyle check on the LTO-7 director.

Caindec, in turn, also accused Nalzaro of having received an envelope from him years back, allegedly to stop the broadcaster from attacking a certain personality.

In a follow up interview with Caindec, he said he might stand a chance, considering the publicity he gets from the Nalzaro’s program.

“Sa ka baga sa nawong and with Nalzaro attacking me every day, I couldn’t be in a better place. Libre (free) mileage down to the grassroots,” Caindec said in a message reply to CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Caindec resides in Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City, which belongs to the city’s south district.

Caindec, however, said has not considered anything beyond the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, which will end on June 2022.

“I have long held the belief fate comes to us not at the moment of our own choice. I took a leap of faith to join public service [because] I believe the President has his heart for the people and it is my privilege to serve under his administration. My personal perspective has not considered anything beyond the President’s term, assuming I continue to have his full trust and confidence,” Caindec said. /bmjo