UAAP women’s champions NU Lady Bulldogs to hold tryouts in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—The UAAP women’s basketball champion National University Lady Bulldogs will hold a tryout in Cebu on January 25 and 26, 2020 at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street here.

The Lady Bulldogs are currently the country’s hottest team in women’s collegiate basketball, having won six straight UAAP crowns. The team is also on a historic 96-game winning streak.

But the Lady Bulldogs will be needing more firepower to continue the streak as they will lose several key players from the Season 82 champion team, including Finals MVP Monique del Carmen.

Also exhausting their playing years are Rhena Itesi, Sam Harada, Jack Animam, Kaye Pingol, and Kelli Hayes.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Pat Aquino is expected to be in town for the Cebu tryouts, which is open to lady hoopsters aged 15 to 22 years.

NU won the Season 82 crown with a sweep of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) last November 2019.

The Lady Bulldogs will also hold a tryout in Manila at the Henry Sy Hall of the Nazareth School of NU on January 18, 2020. The first tryout of the year was held last January 11, 2020 at the NU gymnasium.