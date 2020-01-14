Sisi Rondina’s wish: More volleyball leagues in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines —More volleyball leagues in Cebu.

This is what University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ (UAAP) volleyball standout Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina, who formerly played for University of Santo Tomas (UST), hopes for.

The Compostela, Cebu native is in town for the holidays and to attend the Sinulog festivities, which she said will be a first for her.

While in Cebu, she took the time to join the first Mayor Edgardo Labella Volleyball Cup, wherein she led the Tres Marias to the inaugural women’s title.

“It’s nice to be back,” said Rondina, who added that the last time she played in Cebu was about five or six years ago.

Rondina was part of the bronze winning Philippine Beach Volleyball women’s team in the recently held 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“After this league, I’m hoping na mas maraming pang liga na magagawa dito. And, daghan tag mga venues and facilities na puede maduwaan ug volleyball, and I hope na mas magamit pa and mas magpaliga pa and mas ma improve pa,” said Rondina.

(After this league, I am hoping that more leagues will be organized here. And, we have several venues and facilities where volleyball could be played, and I hope they could be used more often in more leagues and more improvement.)

Rondina hopes that the local government units (LGUs) would have more programs where youngsters can showcase their talents and skills in volleyball like the Labella Volleyball Cup.

Rondina expressed thanks to Mayor Labella for having the tournament and gave a special mention to Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, whose Unity Volleyball Cup for Women paved the way for Rondina to be discovered.

“I hope mas daghan pa sila ug events na ing-ani kay ano eh they’re the one na giving young ones na mas makita ang mga talento sa mga bata, and mas makita gaano ka passionate ang isa ka player especially diri na makita sa mga taw, sa mga bata nga nag idolize ug volleyball,” added Rondina.

(I hope that they will have more events like this because they’re the ones who can give the young ones the opportunity to show their skills. And, it is also here where the people can see how passionate a player can be, especially for kids who idolize volleyball.)

Rondina pointed that she really hopes that LGUs could further enhance the skills of young volleyball enthusiasts by continuing to hold such leagues wherein not only can they showcase their talents but also get to see and be inspired by veteran players.

“Bisag once a month magkatipontipon lang ang mga volleyball players diri and usa na, isa na yan sa mga tulong para siempre makamit sa mga bata yong gusto nilang mangyari as a player,” explained Rondina.

(Maybe the volleyball players can gather once a month here and that would already be one of the ways wherein the young ones could achieve what they want to become as a player.)

Having already graduated and ending her UAAP stint as the Season 81 Most Valuable Player (MVP), Rondina said she will be focusing more on beach volleyball.

“We have a league this coming February but I am focusing on full time beach volleyball now,” said Rondina.

Rondina won’t be in Cebu for good since she will be returning to Manila after the Sinulog. /bmjo