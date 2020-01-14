Borongan City bet is Cebu Festival Queen and Best in Runway winner
BREAKING: Congratulations to these ladies for topping the Sinulog Festival Queen 2020 Parade of Festival and Runway Competition held tonight, January 14, 2020 at Robinsons Galleria.
Cebu Festival Queen: Monika Fable of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.
Best in Runway: Second runner-up: Catherine Tabaniag, Kulturang Panglaonon, Panglao Bohol; First runner-up: Sabrina Bogard, Banay Labangon, Barangay Labangon and Best in Runway: Monika Fable, Borongan City, Eastern Samar./rcg
