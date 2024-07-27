Aboitiz Land: A Cebuano Dream, Realized

Known for their Cebuano heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and philanthropy, the Aboitiz family has built a legacy of businesses across various industries. Today, the Aboitiz Group is undergoing a transformative journey to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate. As part of this evolution, the traditionally brick-and-mortar industry of real estate, a sector where the Group has built a strong foundation, is poised for significant change and disruption.

Aboitiz Land is more than just a real estate developer; it’s a catalyst for progress and a steward of the Filipino dream.

Growing a Legacy in Cebu

In the heart of Cebu City, where the sun kisses the sea and dreams take root, Aboitiz Land’s story unfolds. What began as a modest operation in a 20-square-meter room has blossomed into a leading real estate developer, deeply intertwined with the city’s growth and transformation.

The Aboitiz family’s journey in real estate started in the 1980s with the acquisition of land holdings in Cebu. Recognizing the immense potential of real estate, Roberto “Bobby” Aboitiz spearheaded the formal establishment of ACOLand in 1994.

A pivotal moment arrived with the establishment of the West Cebu Industrial Park (WCIP) in Balamban. This 274-hectare development, designed to accommodate medium to heavy industries, transformed the local landscape and economy. The park’s success, particularly with the establishment of Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu), Inc. (THICI), a joint venture with Tsuneishi, propelled Cebu into the global shipbuilding arena. By creating thousands of jobs and stimulating local businesses, WCIP significantly contributed to elevating Balamban’s status, transforming it from a fourth-class to a first-class municipality. Today, WCIP has evolved into the West Cebu Estate, continuing to be a catalyst for growth and development in the region.

From these early ventures, Aboitiz Land began to shape Cebu’s landscape, with residential developments like North Town Homes setting new standards for luxury living.

Pioneering the Cebuano Lifestyle

Aboitiz Land’s journey to shaping Cebu’s residential landscape began with North Town Homes in 1994, an ultra-exclusive community that quickly became a benchmark for luxury residential living. This pioneering project, now one of the most coveted addresses in Cebu, laid the foundation for the company’s reputation as a developer of exceptional communities.

The success of North Town Homes paved the way for Mahogany Grove, a five-hectare development in Mandaue City that sold out within 48 hours of its launch in 2001. This early triumph solidified Aboitiz Land’s position as a leading developer in Cebu.

Building upon its success, Aboitiz Land expanded its high-end offerings with Pristina North, Molave Highlands, Priveya Hills, and North Town Woods, exclusive enclaves that catered to discerning homeowners. Simultaneously, the company recognized the growing demand for mid-market housing and introduced developments like Briza, Ajoya Mactan, Almiya, and Kishanta, offering well-constructed homes at accessible price points.

While defining the luxury and mid-market segments, Aboitiz Land also broke new ground in residential living. In 2008, the company became a pioneer in Cebu’s high-rise condominium scene with The Persimmon, a 1.4-hectare urban village featuring four residential towers. This project redefined urban living in the city.

Continuing its legacy of innovation, Aboitiz Land introduced Amoa in 2015, the first highly-amenitized subdivision in North Cebu, and Foressa Mountain Town in 2017, offering a unique blend of nature and modern living.

Expanding Horizons, Deepening Roots

Aboitiz Land has garnered widespread recognition for its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable development. Amoa, its flagship development in North Cebu, exemplifies this commitment. The community has received multiple awards, including Best Housing Development in Visayas from PropertyGuru and Lamudi, as well as a triumph in the Horizontal Open Market Category at the CREBA Developer of the Decade Awards.

The company’s geographic expansion to Luzon has been instrumental in its growth. Seafront Residences in Batangas, a recipient of the Best Waterfront Housing Development and Best Housing Development (Philippines) awards at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023, has redefined coastal living. Meanwhile, Ajoya communities in Central Luzon, including Ajoya Cabanatuan, the Best Housing Development in Luzon at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2022, have catered to the growing demand for mid-market housing. The Villages at Lipa, honored as Best CBD Development in the Philippines at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023, and The Strides at LIMA have solidified Aboitiz Land’s position as a trusted developer and strategic partner for Aboitiz economic estates.

Recognized as Best Developer Visayas at the Carousel Property Awards 2023, Aboitiz Land has significantly contributed to the region’s real estate landscape.

Aboitiz Land has demonstrated agility in adapting to evolving customer needs through digital innovation. OneVecino, its pioneering platform for home buying, payments, customer support, and property management, exemplifies this commitment. By providing a seamless and transparent digital experience, OneVecino has redefined industry standards.

A Future Built on Innovation and Community

Aboitiz Land is more than just a real estate developer; it’s a catalyst for progress and a steward of the Filipino dream. As part of the Aboitiz Group, a tech-driven conglomerate, we are at the forefront of integrating technology into the real estate landscape. Our digital platform, OneVecino, is just the beginning of our journey towards creating seamless and efficient property experiences.

Cebu, our home base, remains a cornerstone of our growth strategy. We are committed to unlocking the full potential of Cebu’s land, with exciting new developments on the horizon for Compostela.

Our dedication to creating thriving communities extends beyond Cebu. Foressa Mountain Town, a sanctuary nestled in nature, will soon offer a new lifestyle experience through a partnership with Asmara to launch a bar and restaurant concept that will bring the highlands of Balamban to life. This venture exemplifies our commitment to enriching the communities we serve.

As we look ahead, Aboitiz Land will continue to play a pivotal role in developing residential communities within Aboitiz economic estates, combining the best of urban living with the advantages of strategic locations. Our goal is to create sustainable, resilient, and inclusive communities that empower individuals and families to thrive.

ADVERTORIAL